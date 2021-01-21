NUCA Calls On New Administration To Keep Its Focus On Infrastructure

The chief executive officer of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), Doug Carlson, issued the following statement about President Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States:

“The National Utility Contractors Association congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on taking their oaths of office today in Washington.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

“On behalf of our members nationwide, we applaud the new Administration for its strong emphasis on business recovery and infrastructure projects. The nation requires long-term economic solutions that must include billions of dollars in new resources to rebuild America’s infrastructure, and we applaud the new Administration for its recognition and support of that much-needed outcome.”

“President Biden’s infrastructure plan has the promise to help American utility construction businesses and their employees recover and return to prosperity.”

About NUCA

Founded in 1964, the National Utility Contractors Association represents nearly 1,700 U.S. utility and excavation contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers who provide the materials and workforce to build and maintain our nation’s intricate network of water, sewer, gas, telecommunications, and electric infrastructure. NUCA is found online at www.nuca.com, and can be followed on Twitter at @NUCA_National. The association’s Twitter hashtags are #WeDigAmerica and #NUCAdigs.