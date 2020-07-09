The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation named Peter Kiewit to its 2020 class of Transportation Development Hall of Fame inductees.

Peter Kiewit, who led the Kiewit organization from 1931-1969 as president and chairman, was recognized by ARTBA in part for leading the company through the Great Depression to eventually build more lanes of the original U.S. Highway Interstate System than any other contractor. Peter Kiewit continued as chairman of Kiewit’s board until his death in 1979.

ARTBA’s Transportation Development Hall of Fame was formed in 2010 and “honors individuals or families from the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. transportation development during their careers.” ARTBA inducts the Hall of Fame members as either leaders or innovators. Peter Kiewit was inducted as a leader.

You can read more about all 2020 inductees here and all previous inductees here. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a ceremony honoring this year’s inductees was cancelled. ARTBA will recognize all 2019, 2020 and 2021 inductees at a ceremony next year.

