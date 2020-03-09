Jim Cahill, long-time executive with Case Foundation Company, now rebranded as Keller North America, was inducted into The International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC) Hall of Fame at the organization’s Annual Meeting during the Final Night Awards Reception and Dinner in Tuscon, Arizona, on Jan. 31, 2020.

/**** Advertisement ****/

With over 35 years of experience in the geotechnical construction industry, Cahill first participated in ADSC attending the summer meeting in 1985. He was elected to the Board of Directors, serving for a total of 12 years. He chaired the Scholarship Committee, Drilled Shaft Committee, and participated in numerous sub-committees representing ADSC in meetings with federal and state agencies. He was also a member of ADSC’s Industry Advancement Association funding scholarships and industry research projects.

Upon winning this award, Cahill expressed “I was totally surprised and honored to join such a great group of inductees. Not only has this group had a significant impact on the ADSC, but more importantly they have greatly aided our industry. I am truly blessed to join this great group of individuals.” Cahill continued to thank all who had a part in the selection process.

Commenting on Cahill’s induction, Mike Moore, CEO ADSC, stated, “Jim is not only a great ambassador of ADSC, he is an ambassador to his company and the industry he has served throughout his years. He demonstrates the type of commitment and dedication that produces valuable results.”

RELATED: Keller’s Baquerizo Receives 2019 ASCE Roebling Award