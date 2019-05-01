Pipelines 2019 Conference Set for Nashville

The Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute (UESI) of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Pipelines 2019 Conference is set for July 21-24 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The conference is the premier industry event for utility and pipeline owners, design and consulting engineers, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, students, educators, researchers and pipeline professionals. The conference will also include surveying as it relates to pipeline and utility projects.

In addition to the technical sessions and exhibit hall, UESI has a slate of pre-conference workshops planned that cover a variety of topics.

AASHTO Guide for Inspection of Culvert and Storm Drain Systems

The new AASHTO Guide for Inspection of Culvert and Storm Drain Systems provides a framework for developing an asset management system based on a systematic inspection program. The guide provides a component-based condition rating system complemented by quantitative measures of condition and a visual comparator for various distress states.

This workshop introduces the Guide and provides training on its use. Brief discussion will be devoted to underlying principles and best practices which were used to develop the condition rating criteria. The workshop also provides input from the American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA), the Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI), and the National Corrugated Steel Pipe Association (NCSPA) on issues of importance for inspection and maintenance of their respective culvert pipe materials.

Emergency Preparedness

This workshop will consist of presentations from agencies that have experienced events that disrupted service that could have easily resulted in extended down time. The presenters will share their experience and approached to prepare for the unexpected and how they managed through their events. The workshop will also identify what some agencies are doing to prepare for the unexpected.

Filling your Project Management Toolkit

Effective Project and Program Management can have an out-sized impact on your company’s bottom line. This workshop explores ways to utilize existing technology, and develop new technology, to realize gains in project delivery and program management. Much of the material presented in the workshop was developed based on shared experience of Burns & McDonnell and Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE). Burns & McDonnell is supporting BGE in its STRIDE Gas Main Replacement Program, designed to modernize over 1,300 miles of aging natural gas mains, and over 100,000 service lines, which make up part of BGE’s gas distribution system. This program spans over 20 years, and involves replacing older cast iron and bare steel, lacking cathodic protection, with new high-density polyethylene and coated steel gas main.

Large Diameter Pipeline Forum

The Large Diameter Pipeline Owners Group is a consortium of large diameter pipeline owners that work together and discuss the operation, maintenance, and management of their large diameter pipe systems. The forum will discuss condition assessment, asset management, data management, transient issues, and rehabilitation strategies related to large diameter pipeline systems. Presenters will include owners, researchers and consultants.

Utility Mapping Asset Management

The success of many projects depends on the mitigation of risk. One of the largest risks to any type of project is the uncertainty associated with the existing underground utility environment. To address utility uncertainties the ASCE has published various publications that aid in the mitigation of these risks through standardizing the process for utility asset management. The presenters will discuss utility uncertainties and the ASCE publications that assist in developing a comprehensive asset management plan for utility owners.

Attendees must be registered for the conference (full or daily) in order to be able to register for the pre-conference workshops. To find out more about these workshops, click here. To register for Pipelines 2019 Conference, click here. The deadline for early bird registration is June 5.

