Project Update: Highway 401 Rail Tunnel

The Metrolinx GO Expansion program on the Kitchener corridor in Toronto requires a new twin tunnel to be constructed in close proximity to the existing rail tunnel, on a parallel alignment. Construction, to be completed by Toronto Tunnel Partners Construction JV (STRABAG Inc./EllisDon Civil Ltd.), will occur immediately beneath the interchange of Highway 401/409, between Islington Avenue and Kipling Avenue in the City of Toronto. The project will use the sequential excavation method for this soft ground tunnel under 21 lanes of the busiest highway in North America. With substantial completion set for summer 2021, baseline monitoring of structures, surface and subsurface is ongoing. Following construction of the new rail tunnels, the existing track alignment will be revised, resulting in two mainline tracks operating through the new tunnels, and two mainline tracks operating through the existing rail tunnel to accommodate for two-way, all-day service on the Kitchener GO corridor and Union Pearson Express.

Tunnel Designer: Dr. Sauer and Partners, Civil Designers: WSP Canada Inc & Amec Foster Wheeler (Wood Inc.)

Project Personnel: Project Co-Representative: Gerhard Urschitz (STRABAG Inc.) – Design Build Director: Joachim Stuhr (STRABAG Inc.) – Tunneling Design Lead: Christian Karner (Dr. Sauer & Partners) – Construction Manager: Patrick Smith (EllisDon Civil Ltd.) – Site Superintendent: Corey Burrows (STRABAG Inc.).