Recent Appointments Expand AECOM’s Talent Base in New York Area

AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced that Antonino Marino and Anthony Chionchio have joined their New York team — Marino as Associate Vice President, Senior Program Manager and Chionchio as Associate Vice President, Senior Electrical Technical Leader. Building on AECOM’s successful track record for delivering complex, high-profile projects, Marino and Chionchio will be dedicated to delivering major transportation infrastructure projects and programs across the New York region.

As the former Deputy Chief of Design for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) Engineering Department Design Division, Marino directed a staff of over 250 engineers and architects in the design of all Port Authority facilities. This included the five metropolitan airports, two tunnels and four bridges between New York and New Jersey, the PATH rail system, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Ports Facilities and the World Trade Center Complex. With more than 34 years engineering experience in the design and management of large, complex transportation infrastructure projects, he will be a key asset to the AECOM team.

“Tony’s vast experience and his ability to build and leverage strategic relationships enhances our capacity to deliver the much-needed infrastructure solutions that our clients are looking for,” said Denise Berger, Chief Operating Officer for AECOM’s Northeast Region. “As a seasoned professional we’ll also look to him to help mentor and develop our staff by sharing best practices and encouraging the use of new and innovative technologies.”

AECOM also recently welcomed Anthony Chionchio to its New York team. A fellow veteran of the PANYNJ, Chionchio has nearly 38 years of electrical engineering experience. In his most recent role as Chief Electrical Engineer, Chionchio was responsible for all the electrical and electronics engineering design work of PANYNJ’s 10-year $32 billion capital plan. He oversaw the work of numerous consultants and a staff of more than 60 in-house electrical, electronics and on-site consulting engineers in the design of all Port Authority facilities including five airports, two tunnels, four bridges, three bus terminals, port facilities, the Teleport, the PATH rail system and the World Trade Center complex. He also served as the Chairman of the Port Authority High-Tension Safety Board.

“Anthony joined AECOM at the height of the pandemic but already, he’s a key member of our New York team,” said Majid Hedayati, Senior Vice President. “His extensive expertise in delivering and integrating complex systems across all modes of transportation will truly benefit our clients as they return to full service and forge their path to a better normal.”

Marino, a licensed Professional Engineer in New York, New Jersey and Florida, is also a LEED Accredited Professional. He is an active member of numerous industry associations including the New Jersey Transportation Agency Partnership, the National Fire Protection Association and the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies. He earned a BSc is Mechanical Engineering from the New York University and a Masters in Public Administration from Farleigh Dickinson University.

Chionchio, also a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of New York and New Jersey, is a member of the Institute of Electrical Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He is a graduate of the Manhattan College where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering.

