Registration Open for 2024 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

By TBM Staff

Registration for the 17th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course organized by Ozdemir & Associates, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc is now open. The course is being held Sept. 9-11, 2024, at the University of Denver in Colorado.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.

Highlights of the course include the Opening Networking Reception on Sept. 9, at which the annual Tunnel Achievement Awards are presented.

Presenters at the course include internationally recognized experts in tunneling representing contractors, consulting engineers, owner agencies, equipment manufacturers and more. The course director is Dr. Levent Ozdemir, a consultant and retired professor.

Registration Types and Fees (Early Bird Rates shown below are valid through Aug. 9, 2024)

Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course (September 9-11) • $1,795 / after August 9 – $1,895

Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course (Two Day Registration) • $1,375 / after August 9 – $1,475

Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course (One Day Registration) • $690 / after August 9 – $790

Government Agency Rate (Full Conference) • $595 / after August 9 – $695

Speaker – (3 Day Registration) – $500

Speaker – (1 Day Registration) – $250

Supporting organization members can save an additional $100 off registration. To register, click here.