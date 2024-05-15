RETC 2025 Call for Papers Open Through June 30

By TBM Staff

The Call for Papers for the 2025 Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC) is open through June 30, 2024. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 100-word abstract via RETC.org/Abstract-Submission. The ideal paper presents the solutions and outcomes to interesting or unique challenges.

Suggested topics include:

Contract Practices – Making a Successful Project

Design – Pushing the Industry Envelope

Successful Alternative Contract Delivery

Overcoming Difficult Ground

Drill and Blast – Faster, Better, Cheaper

Environment, Health and Safety – Lessons Learned

Planning for Future Projects

Geotechnical Considerations for Managing

Ground Risks

Ground Control, Face Support and Monitoring –

Achieving Stability Above and Below Ground

Ground Support and Final Lining – Advances in

Technology and Concepts

New Methods and Technology for Grouting and

Ground Modification

Advances and achievements with Hard Rock TBMs

Landmark International Projects

Large Span Tunnels and Caverns – State of the

Art Applications

Microtunneling and Trenchless Tunneling –

Pushing the Envelope

New and Innovative Technologies and Concepts

Pressure Face TBM Case Histories on Significant

Project Challenges

Pressure Face TBM Technology – Latest and

Future Advances

Project Planning – Essential Elements and Major

Underground Considerations

Risk Mitigation – Successful Application

SEM/NATM – Unique Application and New Approaches

Shafts – Challenges in a Built Environment

Mining – Effective Use of Tunneling Technology and

Concepts for Mining Applications

Tunnel Rehabilitation – Technologies and Concepts

Tunneling for Sustainability – Cost-Effective Solutions

Authors will be notified of acceptance by September 2024. Final manuscripts from accepted authors are due Dec. 15, 2024. Manuscripts are mandatory. If you cannot commit to completing a manuscript on time, please do not submit an abstract for consideration.

RETC is the premier international forum for the exchange and dissemination of developments and advances in underground construction.

RETC 2025 will be held June 8-11 in Dallas, Texas.