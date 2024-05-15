RETC 2025 Call for Papers Open Through June 30
The Call for Papers for the 2025 Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC) is open through June 30, 2024. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 100-word abstract via RETC.org/Abstract-Submission. The ideal paper presents the solutions and outcomes to interesting or unique challenges.
Suggested topics include:
- Contract Practices – Making a Successful Project
- Design – Pushing the Industry Envelope
- Successful Alternative Contract Delivery
- Overcoming Difficult Ground
- Drill and Blast – Faster, Better, Cheaper
- Environment, Health and Safety – Lessons Learned
- Planning for Future Projects
- Geotechnical Considerations for Managing
- Ground Risks
- Ground Control, Face Support and Monitoring –
- Achieving Stability Above and Below Ground
- Ground Support and Final Lining – Advances in
- Technology and Concepts
- New Methods and Technology for Grouting and
- Ground Modification
- Advances and achievements with Hard Rock TBMs
- Landmark International Projects
- Large Span Tunnels and Caverns – State of the
- Art Applications
- Microtunneling and Trenchless Tunneling –
- Pushing the Envelope
- New and Innovative Technologies and Concepts
- Pressure Face TBM Case Histories on Significant
- Project Challenges
- Pressure Face TBM Technology – Latest and
- Future Advances
- Project Planning – Essential Elements and Major
- Underground Considerations
- Risk Mitigation – Successful Application
- SEM/NATM – Unique Application and New Approaches
- Shafts – Challenges in a Built Environment
- Mining – Effective Use of Tunneling Technology and
- Concepts for Mining Applications
- Tunnel Rehabilitation – Technologies and Concepts
- Tunneling for Sustainability – Cost-Effective Solutions
Authors will be notified of acceptance by September 2024. Final manuscripts from accepted authors are due Dec. 15, 2024. Manuscripts are mandatory. If you cannot commit to completing a manuscript on time, please do not submit an abstract for consideration.
RETC is the premier international forum for the exchange and dissemination of developments and advances in underground construction.
RETC 2025 will be held June 8-11 in Dallas, Texas.