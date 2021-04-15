RETC Sets Sights on In-Person Conference in Vegas

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is pleased to sponsor the first in-person tunneling conference to be held in 2021. The Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC) will be held June 13-16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tunneling professionals around the world are excited to reconnect face-to-face at RETC with appropriate safety measures.

The RETC expands the engineering and scientific knowledge of rapid underground excavation and tunneling through interdisciplinary meetings, publications, technical and educational exhibitions, and the encouragement of research. It also provides innovative solutions to the unique engineering challenges associated with the tunneling industry.

“RETC provides critical engineering and technical knowledge to industry professionals across the globe,” said SME Executive Director and CEO David L. Kanagy. “After a year of virtual events, we’re excited to bring tunneling professionals back together to re-energize and re-engage. Industry issues and trends addressed in the program provide insight to the unique challenges associated with the tunneling and underground construction industries in North America and the rest of the world.”

Technical Sessions: RETC offers a variety of technical sessions focusing on top-of-mind industry issues, trends and innovations. Technical session speakers are leading innovators in their fields and offer a wealth of insight into the latest developments and applications of tunneling knowledge and technology.

Expansive Exhibit Hall: Attendees will get a firsthand look at new products, comprehensive services and integrated solutions offered by exhibitors. The show floor will provide them with the opportunity to meet more industry vendors than any other industry conference.

For more information on the RETC 2021 Conference, visit www.retc.org.