Risk Management begins with Communication

Tunnel Radio of America is an ISO-9001 certified manufacturer and Women-Owned Small Business, headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon. For almost 35 years, Tunnel Radio has distinguished itself as the trusted designer, manufacturer and installer of specialized radiating-cable antenna systems (“leaky-feeder”) for underground or unreachable areas, including dams, mines, tunnels, basements and cargo ships.

Tunnel Radio has engineered successful communication solutions for dozens of high-profile projects, such as:

John Day Dam, USACE

The Interlake Steamship Company, 1000′ freight ships on the Great Lakes

FEMA, Emergency Operations Center

Hensel-Phelps, US Navy Red Hill Fuel Tunnels

City of Spokane, Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility

Park City Municipal Water – water storage in reclaimed silver mines

City of Seattle Police Department

US DOT – including CSX, UPRR, BNSF and Norfolk Southern

Red Dog Operations/Teck Resources – world’s largest zinc mine,170 km north of Arctic Circle

Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Complex – largest gold mine in North America.

Visit: www.Tunnelradio.com/tunnel-safety