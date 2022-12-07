Risk Management begins with Communication

Tunnel Radio of America is an ISO-9001 certified manufacturer and Women-Owned Small Business, headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon. For almost 35 years, Tunnel Radio has distinguished itself as the trusted designer, manufacturer and installer of specialized radiating-cable antenna systems (“leaky-feeder”) for underground or unreachable areas, including dams, mines, tunnels, basements and cargo ships.
Tunnel Radio has engineered successful communication solutions for dozens of high-profile projects, such as:
John Day Dam, USACE
The Interlake Steamship Company, 1000′ freight ships on the Great Lakes
FEMA, Emergency Operations Center
Hensel-Phelps, US Navy Red Hill Fuel Tunnels
City of Spokane, Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility
Park City Municipal Water – water storage in reclaimed silver mines
City of Seattle Police Department
US DOT – including CSX, UPRR, BNSF and Norfolk Southern
Red Dog Operations/Teck Resources – world’s largest zinc mine,170 km north of Arctic Circle
Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Complex – largest gold mine in North America.