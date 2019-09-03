Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology USA Appoints New Vice President

Victor Tapia has been appointed Vice President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sales Area United States. He will start in this role on Jan. 1, 2020 and will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tapia will be joining Sandvik after working for Metso, where he served a Business Area President and was a member of the Metso Group executive management team. Previously he worked many years in Epiroc, in different leadership positions, including Division President. His professional experience has included assignments in the USA, Sweden, Mexico, Argentina and Peru. Tapia has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and a Master of Business Administration.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, crushing and screening, loading and hauling, tunneling, quarrying and breaking and demolition.

