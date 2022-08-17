SC APWA Recognizes Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel Project

The American Public Works Association (APWA) has named a Black & Veatch-managed sewer tunneling project in South Carolina the “2022 Public Works Project of the Year,” reflecting Black & Veatch’s excellence in construction management involving sustainable infrastructure. The Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel — also known as the “Dig Greenville Project” — won in the environment category for projects costing $25 million to $75 million.

The Greenville project addressed the upstate of South Carolina’s changing infrastructure wastewater needs by expanding wastewater capacity to accommodate the quickly growing population while keeping costs and environmental impact at a minimum. Because rebuilding the existing sewer line would have been too disruptive to Greenville and the river basin, ReWa — the local wastewater utility — and Black & Veatch took a creative approach, choosing to install a new sewer tunnel approximately 100 feet below the City of Greenville. Powered by gravity, the sewer tunnel will promote sustainable growth by mitigating wet weather overflows.

“’Dig Greenville’ is a great example of the progress achievable when public works planning, design, engagement and adaptability are integrated harmoniously for a project,” said Stephen O’Connell, the project’s construction manager for Black & Veatch. “We are proud to have contributed to Greenville’s sustainable growth and are honored to be recognized by the APWA for our work with ReWa on this project.”

Black & Veatch provided planning and alternatives evaluation, design engineering and construction management for the tunnel, which will increase the Greenville region’s sewer capacity, protect the local environment and support responsible residential and industrial growth.

The APWA award recognizes publicly developed, owned and maintained infrastructure projects that promote excellence in construction management and administration. These awards recognize the alliance between the managing agency, the contractor, the consultant and their cooperative achievements.

“The award recipients exemplify infrastructure projects planned, designed, constructed and maintained to advance the quality of life for all in their communities. Public works projects are critical to confronting the challenges of failing infrastructure across North America, by rebuilding our resiliency and telling our story to support infrastructure funding,” said Stan Brown, the APWA’s president. “I am proud and inspired by all of our public works members who continue to deliver outstanding, selfless services to their communities.”

The Reedy River Sewer Basin Tunnel included construction of 6,000 LF of 130-in. ID rock tunnel with 84-in. carrier pipe (Hobas CCFRPM Pipe) grouted in place. Tunnel depth ranges from 40 to 130 feet below ground surface, and was mined in intact Gneiss bedrock using a double shielded rock gripper TBM manufactured by Lovsuns Canada. Tunneling required construction of a 40-ft ID by 40-ft deep launch shaft and 30-ft ID by 130-ft deep receiving shaft. Shaft construction consisted of liner plate and rock dowels with wire mesh. The contractor was Super Excavators Inc./CMCRA JV. Tunneling was completed between March 2018 and September 2020.