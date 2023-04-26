Schick Named Delve’s 2022 James Wilton Award Recipient

Delve Underground announced that James (Jamie) Schick is the recipient of the 2022 James Wilton Award. Schick , recently promoted to Principal, has more than 26 years of experience in the practical application of the geological sciences for both large and small engineering, permitting, and environmental projects.

He is an exemplary geologist and practical thinker who is always willing to jump in and assist on projects, from brainstorming to getting out in the field for hands-on work mapping slopes. Schick is widely recognized as the go-to expert for complex rock slopes and underground projects, where his knowledge of geology and rock mechanics is critical. He can consistently explain difficult concepts in a way that team members can understand and helps drive engineering solutions that are constructable.

The James Wilton Award honors the memory of James Wilton, former Principal and President of Jacobs Associates. The award recognizes Delve Underground employees’ commitment to quality and excellence and provides an opportunity to acknowledge their innovations, implemented into either a Delve Underground project or business operations. An individual receiving this award shares the traits that made Jim an “engineer’s engineer”: innovative, hardworking, practical, and meticulous. Schick exemplifies these characteristics in his day-to day-work for Delve Underground and on every project in which he is involved.