Schiller Named New President and CEO of Lane

Lane enters the next phase of its expansion in the United States with Mark Schiller as new President and Chief Executive Officer of Lane Industries and its subsidiary The Lane Construction Corporation, the company announced July 11.

Lane, Salini Impregilo Group, is one of the top builders in the country, with a track record of 130 years in the construction sector. The United States is the biggest single market for Salini Impregilo by revenue. At the end of June, it had an order backlog exceeding $4 billion and new orders totaling a combined $800 million, including contracts that are new or in the process of being finalized, as well as best offers.

Schiller, a 30-year veteran of Lane, succeeds Robert E. Alger, who is assuming the role of Chairman of the Board for The Lane Construction Corporation. Schiller is strongly customer focused with deep leadership skills. He has a proven track record of execution, leading the organization on the operations side over the past 20 years, recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Operations – Construction, a role he will continue in.

“I am honored to follow in Bob’s footsteps and lead Lane into the next phase of its 130-year legacy,” said Schiller. “We, as an organization, will continue to refine and optimize our processes to improve our growth and success to meet the challenges of our industry.”

The naming of a new President and CEO is part of the renewal that Lane is bringing about both at the organizational and commercial level, in order to accelerate its expansion in the country. In 2018, Lane sold its Plants and Paving segment as it switched its focus from roadwork and other projects in a limited number of U.S. states to large contracts across the country in the highway and bridges; tunneling; mass transit and rail; and water sectors. Its work has come to include major hydraulic tunneling projects such as the Northeast Boundary Tunnel in Washington, D.C. It is also working on the Purple Line light rail system in Maryland and the replacement of the Gerald Desmond Bridge in California, among many other highway works.

“It’s been a privilege to serve Lane over the past 40 years, especially the last 19 as President and CEO,” said Alger. “Mark has assembled an excellent team under him over the years and I am confident they will support him in his new position. I remain committed to supporting our executive team in my new capacity to ensure we are well positioned to capitalize on all of the opportunities that lie before us.”

