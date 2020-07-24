Schnabel Engineering has announced the following principal engineer and scientist promotions:
- Gary Brill, PE, has 34 years of both geotechnical/geostructural and dams design experience. Throughout his career at Schnabel Engineering, he has designed and managed the construction of numerous high-hazard potential coal refuse tailings impoundments and is considered an expert in this field. His geotechnical/geostructural experience includes landslide and slope evaluation and repair; retaining wall systems; design of in-situ ground modification systems for underpinning and excavation support; sinkhole studies and remediation; and forensic studies and expert work for litigation and insurance claim evaluations. Brill has been the Branch Leader for Schnabel’s Knoxville, TN office since 2019.
- Graham Elliott, PE, has over 20 years in geotechnical engineering practice and leads Schnabel’s geotechnical services in the Southeast United States from the firm’s Alpharetta, GA office. He brings geotechnical expertise in various sectors, with emphasis in ground engineering for heavy civil infrastructure. Elliott has served as lead geotechnical engineer on major design build projects and has led subsurface exploration programs on land and over water in various geological conditions.
- Chad Mayers, PE, is the Branch Leader of Schnabel’s Sterling, VA and Rockville, MD offices and is responsible for Schnabel’s northern region geotechnical operations as the Executive Vice President of Geotechnical Services. Since the start of his 16+ year career with Schnabel, Mayers has gained extensive experience in the Mid‐Atlantic region and worldwide providing geotechnical engineering services including field and laboratory testing for soil, aggregate, concrete, asphalt and other geotechnical‐related tests. This includes construction monitoring, testing, and consultation; geotechnical design and analysis including the use of finite element analysis; expert witness services; and preparation of reports on both horizontal and vertical projects of all sizes. Mayers has also been involved with some of the Metropolitan Washington region’s largest projects and projects of all sizes and complexities worldwide.
- Gary Rogers, PG, serves Schnabel Engineering’s clients with 35 years of experience working on hundreds of dam, tunnel, and large infrastructure projects. Roger’s versatility is shown by his active involvement in complex field and construction projects, project management of multi-million dollar projects, and participation in professional organizations at the local and national levels. Rogers supports Schnabel’s geoscience staff who are responsible for site investigations, instrumentation monitoring, and construction support for transportation, water resources, and environmental projects. He also is involved in risk assessments and senior review for large dam and hydropower projects. Rogers works in Schnabel’s Greensboro, NC office.
- Throughout his 20-year career at Schnabel, Jeremy Young has supported the evaluation, design and construction of new dams and repairs to existing dams for a variety of public and private clients. Young recently opened Schnabel’s new office in Austin, TX as part of the firm’s strategic plan to expand dam engineering services in the region. Prior to his relocation to Texas, Young managed the dam engineering department in Schnabel’s Philadelphia-area office and participated in over 45 dam rehabilitation projects. Young is particularly interested in advancing the practice and developing emerging technologies related to embankment overtopping protection, having managed a collaborative research effort with Villanova University to investigate grout enriched Roller Compacted Concrete and incorporation of air-entraining admixtures to improve freeze-thaw resistance, and serving on the ASTM subcommittee on Articulating Concrete Block revetments.