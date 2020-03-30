Shortlisted Contractors Identified for Stonehenge Tunnel

Highways England, the U.K. department in charge of the country’s highways and major roads, has shortlisted three joint ventures to build the ~$2 billion Stonehenge Tunnel, according to Construction Europe.

The shortlisted teams are:

BMJV, comprising Bouygues Travaux Publics and J Murphy & Sons;

HDJV, consisting of Hochtief Infrastructure and Dragados;

MORE JV, comprising FCC Construccion (42.5%), Salini Impregilo (42.5%) and BeMo Tunnelling UK (15%).

The work is part of the A303 improvement scheme and involves approximately 3 km of tunnel near Stonehenge, a World Heritage Site. The project is intended to improve the landscape around the iconic ancient structure and increase traffic safety and efficiency.

