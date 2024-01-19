Skanska Awarded $146M Contract to Replace 21 Escalators Across Several New York City Subway Stations

By TBM Staff

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, announced it has been awarded a contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to replace 21 existing escalators throughout New York, NY. The approximately $146 million design-build project will also improve associated back-of-house rooms and escalator machine rooms (EMR) with upgraded equipment, adhering to applicable code requirements and operational needs.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to enhance the subway travel experience for millions of commuters in New York City by replacing, designing and installing state-of-the-art escalators throughout the city,” said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska’s East Coast civil operations. “These upgrades will elevate the commuting experience by optimizing the circulation and traffic flow at each station within one of the world’s most extensively utilized metro networks.”

Skanska’s work will include the design and replacement of escalators at the following subway stations:

51st Street Station: replace one escalator with new staircase

Park Place Station: two new escalators

High Street Station: one new escalator

Franklin Avenue Station: one new escalator

Lexington Ave/63rd Street Station: 10 new escalators

21st Street/Queensbridge Station: six new escalators

Construction will commence in January 2024 and is expected to reach final completion in February 2027.