STRABAG to Build Rail Tunnel in Canada

STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European-based technology group for construction services, has had an infrastructure contract in Toronto awarded to its Canadian subsidiary. The scope of the work includes the construction of a 180-m long tunnel under Highway 401 to accommodate two tracks operated by Ontario’s public transport agency Metrolinx. The full investment volume amounts to about €77 million ($94 million US).

This design-build-finance contract will be executed under a 50:50 joint venture with EllisDon Capital Inc., a PPP project specialist in the Canadian market. The works are scheduled to last until mid-2021. “We have been operating in Canada since 2005 and are looking forward to applying one of our core competencies – tunneling – to this PPP project,” says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

RELATED: 2017 Tunnelling Association of Canada Award Winners

The tunnel is one part of a larger infrastructure program in Canada, which aims to improve regional rail service around the city of Toronto. The new tunnel is rated for top speeds of 145 km/h (90 mph) for passenger trains and up to 56 km/h (35 mph) for freight traffic.

RELATED: Deep Foundations Drills to Keep TBMs Crawling on Canada’s Largest Transit Expansion