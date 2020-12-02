Strata Worldwide Launches Strata Tunneling, Hires Rispin  

Strata Worldwide announced the appointment of Mike Rispin to lead the launch of Strata’s new global division, Strata Tunneling.

Rispin brings over 36 years of international tunneling and mining expertise to the position, having spent decades working in upper management for companies such as BASF, Normet and Dyno Nobel. He will be joining the company as Vice President – Tunneling.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Rispin is a professional engineer with memberships in both the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and The Moles organization. He is currently the vice chairman of the Underground Construction Association of SME.

“Mike Rispin has had an unprecedented career developing new markets for existing companies. His wide range of experience in underground industries will allow Strata Worldwide to excel in becoming a key supplier to the global tunneling industry. Mike is an excellent addition to our global team,” states Alan Henderson, Vice President Americas.

Historically Strata has sold multiple products into tunneling operations such as emergency refuge chambers, proximity detection, collision avoidance systems, Internet of Things (IoT) networking, automated environmental monitoring, and specialty chemicals. The company is now looking to establish a stronger market presence in tunneling, and offer a dedicated global product range, with technical support from Strata technicians and international distributors.

“Strata has been a leader in underground mining products and systems for nearly three decades, it is a natural progression for us to look to support the tunneling industry in the same way. We will continue to invest in industry resources to support Mike and allocate R&D funds to grow our product line,” states Mike Berube, President and CEO of Strata Worldwide.

Established in 1992, Strata Worldwide has spent decades developing and enhancing products and technologies that are designed to bring the highest level of safety, support and connectivity to underground working environments. From the company’s central headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, it has built upon an extensive product portfolio that serves global markets over a span of six continents and multiple industries.

RELATED: BASF Construction Chemicals Business is Now MBCC Group