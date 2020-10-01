BASF Construction Chemicals Business is Now MBCC Group

MBCC Group has emerged from the former BASF Construction Chemicals business after its acquisition by Lone Star Funds and began operations as of Oct. 1, 2020. The transaction between BASF and Lone Star was closed on Sept, 30, 2020, effective at midnight. Lone Star is now the new owner of the business. MBCC Group has been carved-out from BASF Group over the past 18 months and has been built as a standalone organization.

MBCC Group is one of the leading suppliers of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide and offers innovative and sustainable products and solutions for the construction industry across different sectors, such as buildings, structures, underground construction, new construction, as well as renovation. MBCC Group is among the leading global suppliers of Admixture Systems and among the leading players in the highly fragmented Construction Systems market.

MBCC Group serves more than 30,000 customers and business partners around the globe. It consists of approximately 70 legal entities worldwide and is home to around 7,500 employees and construction experts in over 60 countries. The global and European headquarters are in Mannheim, Germany, with regional headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio, USA (Americas), Dubai, UAE, (Middle East-Russia-Africa), and Singapore (Asia Pacific). MBCC Group’s strong main brands — Master Builders Solutions, PCI, Thermotek, Wolman, Colorbiotics and Watson Bowman Acme — are well established in the markets and are backed by more than 100 years of industry heritage and experience.

The new owner has confirmed Dr. Jochen Fabritius as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MBCC Group. Fabritius is a civil engineer by training, having spent almost his entire career in the construction sector. He is a highly experienced expert of the construction industry. In the past years he has been working for Xella, which he joined in 2014, first in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer and then, from 2017 onwards, as CEO. Prior to that, he worked for 15 years at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

He said: “I am very happy to join MBCC Group working closely together with a strong global management team to realize MBCC Group’s full potential. At this point in time let me take the opportunity to thank all the employees for their hard work and dedication, through a global pandemic, to successfully execute this carve-out while adhering to an ambitious timeline.”

MBCC Group is focusing on delivering innovative, sustainable solutions and is well-prepared for the digital era innovation through a network of global and regional R&D centers. In the global R&D center in Trostberg, Germany, experts work on basic research and new concrete technologies as well as developing new products and processes for construction chemicals and related system solutions. This center serves the MBCC Group’s innovation chain for admixture systems, underground construction and resins and manages the entire patent portfolio as well as global technology projects. MBCC Group operates regional development centers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the region Middle East-Russia-Africa.

“Delivering sustainable solutions is a key pillar of MBCC Group’s portfolio. Today, more than 35% of all products offered by the group of companies are already sustainably advanced. Increasing economic benefits while at the same time contributing to the reduction of global warming is one of the ways in which we meet customer needs and demonstrate and promote our approach”, said Dr. Sven Asmus, Chief Technology Officer of MBCC Group.

In cooperation with European customers, Master Builders Solutions experts present selected cases that demonstrate how superior chemistry enables customers to increase their productivity as well as decrease operational costs and carbon footprint. Externally validated evaluation tools like the Life Cycle Analyzer quantify the obtained benefits. More information is available here.

The trend toward increasing digitalization in the construction industry is also reflected in MBCC Group’s digital offering. With more than 700 BIM (Building Information Modeling) objects and a steadily growing object database for the Master Builders Solutions, Watson Bowman Acme, Thermotek, Senergy and Finestone brands, MBCC Group offers a large BIM portfolio for the construction industry. The objects are available in multiple global BIM libraries and databases, and all relevant information and access is provided here.

In addition to BIM, MBCC Group also offers various solution finders, calculation tools and other digital services: One example is the Online Planning Tool by Master Builders Solutions. This specification tool not only helps construction professionals find the right solutions for their projects quickly and easily, but also adjusts flexibly to changing project requirements and provides crucial information along each step of the project-planning process. More information is available here.

