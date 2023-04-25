STUVA Conference and Expo Set for Nov. 8-10

More than 150 companies have already booked their participation for STUVA Expo 2023, one of the world’s leading and largest events in the tunnel sector. STUVA Expo will take place on November 8-9, 2023 in Munich, in parallel and in the immediate vicinity of STUVA Conference. Organizers are expecting around 200 exhibitors, who will create a versatile trade fair landscape on more than 8,000 m² and will offer an impressive insight into the power of innovation in our tunnel industry.

STUVA Conference and STUVA Expo offer all participants, exhibitors and visitors the perfect opportunity to effectively establish and deepen their international contacts. The visit to the trade fair will remain free of charge. We expect more than 3,000 top-class professionals.

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV), the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt), the German Committee for Underground Construction (DAUB) and the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association (ITA) have again expressed their confidence in the event this year through their ideal sponsorship.

Information about the presented products and services of the already registered exhibitors as well as information about participation and the current hall floorplan are at www.stuva-expo.de. Information on the STUVA conference is available at: www.stuva-conference.com.