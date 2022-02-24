STV Announces Expansion in the Austin Region with the Opening of its Second Office Downtown

Austin Chamber of Commerce Joins STV Leadership to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting for New Office Space

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced it is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas at a ribbon cutting event for its second office in Austin, which is located downtown on 600 Congress Avenue.

STV President and CEO Greg Kelly, P.E., joined Austin Chamber of Commerce representatives and STV’s local Austin leadership to celebrate the announcement of the company’s expansion and cut the ribbon on the newest STV office.

“STV has extraordinary capabilities and talent here in Austin,” said Kelly. “Austin is one of the fastest growing regions in the country. This expansion emphasizes our commitment to help deliver the sustainable, resilient and equitable infrastructure needed to improve and connect this growing community for generations to come. We are excited to expand our Austin footprint and devote even more resources to help this area flourish.”

“We are pleased to see STV expand their presence in Austin,” said Charisse Bodisch, senior vice president, economic development, Austin Chamber of Commerce/Opportunity Austin. “With the growth we are experiencing throughout the region, STV’s engineering expertise and transit program management services are well received and will help the region meet its growing transportation demands.”

“I am so proud to see our company growing,” said STV’s local Austin leader J.J. Roohms, P.E., president of CP&Y, an STV Company, which STV acquired in September 2021 and boasts decades of local experience and a large presence across Texas. “We have vast experience on water, highway and utility projects right here in Austin and all across the state of Texas, so we understand the fabric of the communities here. This expansion will allow us to elevate our transit resources in the market with an unparalleled national perspective.”

With over 50 offices throughout North America, including more than 10 in Texas, STV boasts the resources of a national engineering firm combined with an extensive network of regional experts who have designed some of the most iconic infrastructure projects in the nation.

STV has a long history in Texas working on projects in the transit, highway, aviation, energy, military, corporate and water sectors. The company has successfully completed projects in every major metropolitan region in Texas including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, such as the Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority’s New Starts light rail transit system and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Light Rail Transit System. STV’s Austin portfolio and expertise is strengthened by CP&Y, an STV Company, which has served the Austin market for more than 20 years. CP&Y has partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on each segment of the Capital Expressway improvement projects, including final plans delivery of CapEx South, planning for CapEx North and schematic and environmental support for CapEx Central. Other key projects in Austin include US 290 Toll and SH 130 interchange and State Highway 45SW, a high-profile, award-winning TxDOT initiative.