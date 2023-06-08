STV Group Inc. Acquires American Engineers LLC

STV Group Inc., a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, announced it has acquired American Engineers LLC, a full-service civil engineering firm with a staff of more than 120 professionals in Kentucky and Georgia servicing clients throughout the southeast U.S.

The transaction formally closed on June 1, 2023. American Engineers LLC, will now be known as AEI, an STV Company.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the culture and capabilities AEI brings to STV,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and CEO of STV. “The coming together of AEI and STV immediately allows us to scale our services in a rapidly developing region and solidifies STV’s growing presence in the southeast. It will also create exciting new career opportunities for our teams.”

“STV and AEI are a natural fit,” said Ben Quinn, Jr., P.E., president of AEI, an STV Company. “Our companies believe in deep partnerships; and together, we will offer the right combination of skills and resources to elevate our client service, develop our people and drive sustainable business growth.”

Headquartered in Glasgow, Ky., AEI has offices in five cities across Kentucky and Georgia and focuses on providing engineering solutions for transportation, industrial, utility, municipal and federal clients. Its geographic footprint is situated between the rapidly growing I-75 and I-65 transportation corridors, where both public and private sectors are investing billions of dollars in transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing. This acquisition positions STV to fully support the future growth and economic development in this region.

STV is a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. STV consistently ranks among the country’s top firms in markets such as transportation infrastructure, water and social infrastructure. Throughout the United States and in Canada, STV’s professional, technical and support personnel offer services that span planning and pre-design, design, program and construction management, and environmental sciences, meeting clients’ needs through disciplinary diversity and flexibility.

