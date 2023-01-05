STV Welcomes Murphy

STV, a leading infrastructure-focused, award-winning professional firm, today announced that James Murphy, P.E., CCM, LEED AP, has joined the firm’s New York office as business development director for construction management (CM) operations in the Northeast.

In this role, Murphy will focus on deepening existing client relationships to grow the firm’s presence in the New York City Metro region and throughout the Northeast. He will also prioritize public sector markets, from project pursuits through delivery.

“James brings a valuable perspective to business development as a former program construction manager, allowing him to have more in-depth conversations with clients to understand their needs and challenges. He understands public and private capital programs, client operations and has a large network of contacts in the PM/CM market,” said Luis Delgado, STV president of nationwide construction management practice. “He’ll help STV build on our current relationships and successes to grow throughout the Northeast.”

Murphy brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of client relations, public program management, and business development. Prior to joining STV, his long and successful track record included public and federal market clients at a large-scale, global firm as vice president. He received his master of business administration in finance and marketing, and bachelor of science in civil engineering from Manhattan College.