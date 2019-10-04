TBM DiGs 2019 Update

The fourth international conference Tunnel Boring Machines in Difficult Grounds (TBM DiGs) is set for November 14-15 in Colorado.

Keynote speakers for the event include multiple experts in the successful use of TBMs in tough situations: Werner Burger (Herrenknecht); Wang Dujuan (CREG); Herbert Einstein (MIT); Brian Fulcher (McMillen Jacobs); Juan Luis Magro (Dragados); Ulrich Maidl (Maidl Tunnelconsultants); Brian Russell (HNTB); and Jian Zhao (Monash University).

/**** Advertisement ****/

There are more than 50 presentations scheduled presented by real-life problem-solvers discussing their experiences, in addition to pre-conference events that include tours to the Colorado School of Mines Earth Mechanics Institute, the Eisenhower Tunnel, and the Mines Geology Museum. Social events and an exhibition are also on tap.

Sponsors supporting the conference goals of advancing the state of knowledge in the use of TBMs include: Herrenknecht, Brierley Associates, Kennametal, Southwest Jiaotong University, CREG, Kiewit, Komatsu, Robbins, and UTT Mapei.

Full information about the conference, including online registration, is available on the conference website at https://tbmdigs2019.org. Sponsorships and exhibit space are also available. You can also contact Learn@mines.edu if you have any questions or want to discuss the various options available to support the program.

The conference organizing committee is chaired by Dr. Jamal Rostami, Associate Professor and Hadden/Alacer Gold Endowed Chair of Mining Engineering, Colorado School of Mines.