TERRATEC Delivers New Rock EBP TBM for Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC announced in April the delivery of a 3.14m Rock EPB Tunnel Boring Machine for the Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II – PST2 in Mumbai, India by J Kumar and Michigan Engineers Private Ltd. (MEPL) Joint Venture for client Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

For the Mumbai sewerage segmental tunnels, TERRATEC has secured all required machines, including the two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for the project (packages PST-1 & PST-2). These TBMs consist of a Rock Slurry TBM and a Rock EPB TBM, designated for the construction of the 5.8-kilometer Mumbai Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-1) and the 4.7-kilometer Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-2), respectively.

The Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality and reliability of wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal processes, with a focus on minimizing the environmental impact associated with wastewater. This initiative emphasizes efficient and sustainable wastewater management to create a healthier and improved environment for the residents of Mumbai.

TERRATEC 3.14m Rock EPB Tunnel Boring Machine is designed to operate under various geological conditions, including silty sand, silty clay, boulders, breccia, basalt, clay with gravel and thyolite. The TBM features mixed type cutterhead, 27 back-loading disc cutters of 17 in., a high-speed main drive capable of 8 revolutions per minute, and an active articulation system that can handle a minimum curve radius of 95m.

TERRATEC Rock EPB TBM has been designed to work with a 4+1 universal segment design, utilizing reinforced concrete segments of different lengths (1,000mm and 650mm), to navigate sharp curves in complex geological conditions effectively. This adaptability allows the machine to avoid obstacles, follow specific routes, and accommodate existing structures above ground, ensuring precise and efficient tunnel construction. The TBM is equipped with a Single Track Gantry Type backup system with 17 decks and a total length of 122m, with muck removal, segment transport, and logistics supply managed via locomotive and muck cars.

Facing significant challenges related to the project’s alignment, such as maneuvering through a 90-degree road intersection and working around piles supporting an overhead metro line, the TBM has been specifically engineered to function within an exceptionally wide horizontal radius. This modification has eliminated the need to excavate a shaft at the congested intersection, resulting in time and cost savings while preventing significant traffic disruptions during construction. This innovative approach, being introduced for the first time in India, includes utilizing different segment ring lengths (1000mm and 650mm) to enable the TBM to navigate sharp curves with a radius of up to 95m.

In a related development, the 3.85m Diameter Rock Slurry Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) by TERRATEC was successfully deployed in the Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II – PST1 in February and a refurbished tunnel boring machine S80B, operated by the J Kumar Infraprojects – Michigan Engineers JV, achieved its second breakthrough at Mumbai’s Kurla West neighborhood for the 6.40 km Mithi River Quality Improvement Project’s Package IV.

The MSDP – Stage II Priority Works project involves constructing a sewer tunnel along Link Road to connect Don Bosco Junction to the existing Malad Pumping Station, among other connections and shaft constructions. This initiative aims to reduce wastewater flow into existing collector sewers, decommission pumping stations, expand sewage collection networks, construct new pumping stations, establish wastewater treatment facilities, and implement treated effluent disposal systems. The treatment plants are expected to recycle an impressive 2,464 million liters of sewage per day, contributing to reduced water pollution levels and the restoration of Mumbai’s Mithi and Oshiwara rivers.

RELATED: TERRATEC Delivers Another EPBM for Bangkok Metro Purple Line