TERRATEC EPB TBM Rocking at Mithi River in India

A TERRATEC 3.14-m diameter EPB TBM is making excellent progress for the Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project in Mumbai, India.

The EPBM was previously used on the Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II Priority Works in Mumbai by contractor Michigan Engineering Project LTD (MEPL). Upon the completion of the initial project, the machine was refurbished and upgraded. The work was carried out by MEPL’s team with TERRATEC providing the necessary parts and supervision. Presently, the machine is delivering great results on the Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project for J Kumar Infraprojects – MEPL Joint Venture and the client Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Designed to improve water quality in Mithi River, the project is to curb the pollution load entering the river. The Mithi River in sewerage zone 3 runs 17.8 km through densely populated residential and industrial areas.

The upgraded machine was launched in December 2022 and has been making excellent progress. It has completed 70% of its first 1,840-m long drive from Dharavi to Kurla Garden. The machine is currently the smallest hard rock EPB TBM operating in the country.

The TERRATEC EPBM is designed to handle various geological conditions along the tunnel alignments consisting of mixed ground and basalt hard rocks. The TBM has 25 rings of 17-in. rear-replaceable disc cutters and a high torque, high-speed main drive. The TBM is equipped with a fully active articulation system to accommodate a minimum curve radius of 250 m. The TBM’s main drive is hydraulic due to size constraints and the installation of a full hyperbaric man lock.

The TBM is using 4+1 universal type segment design, with mechanically actuated erectors installing reinforced concrete segments that are 200 mm thick and 1,000 mm long. Muck removal, segment transport and machine supply will be by TERRATEC rolling stock and battery locomotives.

The machine upgrade includes a new type of segment feeder and concentrated polymer injection system for water control and spoil conditioning in rock sections. The backup has been reorganized, additional facilities put on the decks and some new features added to improve the machine’s operation.

Mithi River is an open sewer that flows through densely populated residential and industrial areas of Mumbai. It is also one of the oldest river systems in India. Wastewater and industrial waste were dumped into the Mithi River. The Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project aims to control the pollution load entering the river.

TERRATEC has been chosen for the underground tunnel package in Surat Metro Rail Project due to TERRATEC’s continuing success on projects such as Phase III & IV of the Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, Pune Metro, Kanpur Metro, Ahmadabad Metro and Mumbai Metro. This is a result of tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares, and highly-skilled specialized TBM support throughout tunneling operations.

