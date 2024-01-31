TERRATEC Rock Slurry TBM Excels in Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC announced the successful deployment of its 3.85m Diameter Rock Slurry Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in the Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II – PST1. Executed through J. Kumar-MEPL JV, the project is a significant stride in enhancing Mumbai’s sewage infrastructure, overseen by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

TERRATEC has secured all machines for Mumbai’s sewerage segmental tunnels, providing two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for the project (packages PST-1 & PST-2). These TBMs comprise a Rock Slurry TBM and a Rock EBP TBM, intended for the construction of the 5.8-kilometer Mumbai Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-1) and the 4.7-kilometer Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-2), respectively.

Commencing excavation after a successful Site Acceptance Test, TERRATEC 3.85m Diameter Rock Slurry Tunnel Boring Machine operates under diverse geological conditions, including weathered/fresh breccia and basalt. Starting its excavation from the Malad Shaft S07 Pumping Station in the Creek area, the Rock Slurry TBM achieves a daily excavation rate of up to 14 rings when encountering fresh rock.

The Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project is pivotal for improving the quality and reliability of wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal processes. The endeavor minimizes the environmental impact associated with wastewater, emphasizing efficient and sustainable wastewater management for a healthier and enhanced environment for Mumbai’s residents.

TERRATEC Rock Slurry TBM features a Slurry System controlling excavation face pressure, 23 number of 15-in. replaceable disc cutters, a high-speed main drive capable of 8 revolutions per minute, and an active articulation system accommodating a minimum curve radius of 250mR. The TBM’s hydraulic main drive, due to size constraints, includes a shield integrated man lock.

The TERRATEC Rock Slurry TBM employs a 5+1 universal type segment design, featuring reinforced concrete segments that are 200mm thick and 1200mm wide. To efficiently manage slurry removal and treatment, the TERRATEC Slurry Transportation System and Slurry Treatment Plant are utilized.

The system utilizes a Centrifugal Slurry Pump for effective slurry removal, while the Slurry Treatment Plant incorporates advanced mud treatment technology and a remote-control maintenance system. This combination ensures not only efficient excavation over long distances but also cost-effectiveness throughout the process.

The MSDP – Stage II Priority Works project includes a sewer tunnel along Link Road, connecting Don Bosco Junction to the existing Malad Pumping Station. Another branch sewer tunnel connects from the Gorai Pumping Station, and a tunnel runs from the existing Malad Pumping Station to the proposed Malad IPS at Malad WwTF. This project involves constructing shafts and upstream connections to reduce wastewater flow into existing collector sewers and decommission pumping stations.

The comprehensive project expands sewage collection networks, constructs new pumping stations, establishes wastewater treatment facilities, and implements treated effluent disposal systems. These treatment plants are projected to recycle an impressive 2,464 million liters of sewage per day, reducing water pollution levels and rejuvenating Mumbai’s Mithi and Oshiwara rivers.

In another related development, the Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Tunnel project recently witnessed the successful deployment of the refurbished TERRATEC 3.14 EPB TBM. Previously utilized for the completion of the Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II Priority Works, will achieve its second breakthrough in the first week of February under the joint venture of J Kumar Infraprojects and MEPL. The 3.14m EPB TBM demonstrated remarkable progress, with a monthly advancement of 370m, a commendable feat considering its size.

RELATED: TERRATEC EPBMs Ready for Bangkok Metro Purple Line

_