TERRATEC TBM Ordered for Water Transfer Project in India

TERRATEC announced another TBM order in India, this time for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s (MCGM) Amar Mahal II Tunnel Project (AMT-II), in Maharashtra. Patel Engineering Ltd. has selected TERRATEC to provide a 3.2-m diameter hard rock open gripper TBM to complete two drives for its 5,531-m long water transfer tunnel contract. It will be the 25th machine TERRATEC has delivered to India in the last six years (more than all other TBM manufacturers combined in the same period).

The AMT-II tunnel is one of a number of projects currently being undertaken by MCGM to augment and improve its water distribution system in order to meet increased demand and ensure reliable supply. The 5.5-km tunnel will run from the Trombay High Level Reservoir to Hedgewar Udyan (Ghatkopar), via the Trombay Low Level Reservoir, at an average depth of 80 to 90 m.

In order to work effectively in the mixed Basalt expected along the project alignment, the open gripper TBM will be equipped with 22 heavy-duty 15-in. back-loading disc cutters, as well as anti-wear plates and lubrication systems to assist with wear prevention and dust suppression.

In addition, the machine will be fitted with a custom-made probe drilling system for probing and grouting of the ground ahead of the TBM; as well as rock bolters, a steel arch erector and shotcrete pump to assist in ground support activities as the TBM progresses along the alignment.

The order comes following the strong performance of numerous TERRATEC TBMs that have been used in India in recent years.

“I think it is common knowledge that TERRATEC is now a market leader in India, for all types of TBMs, and whilst a lot of our business is from returning customers – this is true from a global as well as a national perspective – we enjoy working with new clients, such as in this case,” says Bruce Matheson, TERRATEC’s Sales and Marketing Director. “New clients come to us because they hear about our flexibility and efficiency and they are not disappointed. We work with customers throughout the entire boring life cycle, no matter the size of the project, from pre-bid conception through to the completion of tunneling and machine demobilization, every step of the way. It’s obviously appreciated by the fact that our new clients then return to us again and again.”

TERRATEC’s continuing successes on projects such as Phase III of the Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, Ahmadabad Metro, Mumbai Metro and Pune Metro have been the result of excellent tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, a readily available stock of TBM spares and specialized support throughout the tunneling operation.

