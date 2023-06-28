Tonnelle Avenue Project Gets $25 Million RAISE Grant

The Gateway Development Commission issued a joint statement from Alicia Glen, New York Commissioner and Co-Chair, Balpreet Grewal-Virk, New Jersey Commissioner and Co-Chair, and Tony Coscia, Amtrak Commissioner and Vice-Chair regarding the award of a $25 million RAISE grant:

“With this $25 million grant award from US DOT, the Tonnelle Avenue Gateway early work project will happen. Before this year is out, there will be shovels in the ground on this project and on the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing Section 3, so work will be underway on the Hudson Tunnel Project in both New Jersey and New York.

“Gateway is moving rapidly from planning to reality. The award shows confidence in GDC’s growth and capability to receive Federal funding, and we are grateful to the Biden Administration, US DOT, Majority Leader Schumer, our Congressional allies, and our Governors for that confidence, and for putting real money behind their support.”

The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project will build an overpass and move necessary utilities to carry Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, NJ, over the alignment of the new Hudson River Tunnel. The project will commence in 2023 and is expected to last approximately 2 years.

The project will be the first early work in New Jersey for the new Hudson Tunnel.

The U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE discretionary grants help project sponsors at the State and local levels, including municipalities, Tribal governments, counties, and others complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects. The press release announcing RAISE awards is here.

The Gateway Program is the most urgent infrastructure program in the country – a comprehensive set of rail investments that will improve commuter and intercity services, add needed resiliency, and create new capacity for the busiest section of the Northeast Corridor (NEC). The NEC is the most heavily used passenger rail line in the country hosting more than 2,200 train movements and 800,000 passenger trips daily.