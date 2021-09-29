Trelleborg to Supply Seals for Fehmarnbelt Tunnel

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has been awarded the contract to supply its tunnel seals to Femern Link Contractors (FLC) for the construction of the 18-km long Fehmarnbelt tunnel. Connecting Rødbyhavn in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany, once completed it will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel.

Constructed from 79 large tunnel elements, each 217 meters long, and 10 special elements, the Fehmarnbelt immersed tunnel will comprise a four-lane motorway and two electrified rail tracks. Sealed by Trelleborg’s industry leading Gina gaskets, Omega seals, Waterstop seals and clamping systems, component supply will begin in 2022 and final deliveries scheduled for end of 2026.

The Fehmarnbelt tunnel is an important part of the European transport network, bringing Scandinavia and Central Europe closer together via the so-called North-South corridor. When complete, the tunnel will enable motorists to travel from Rødbyhavn and Puttgarden in just 10 minutes and train passengers in as little as seven minutes, both saving around an hour each way when compared to the current ferry crossing. The construction of the tunnel will challenge the current traffic volumes and thus reduce fuel and carbon emissions.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, commented: “Water tightness is integral to immersed tunnels, which require high-quality sealing products, in-depth engineering and application expertise. Trelleborg has an extensive track-record for delivering high-performing seals to immersed tunnels, in Europe and increasingly in Asia, where the market for various infrastructure projects is growing strongly. As a global leader in sealing systems for immersed tunnels, we are delighted to supply seals for the construction of The Fehmarnbelt immersed tunnel, a project that will deliver a green corridor between both Denmark and Germany.”

Trelleborg’s Gina gaskets and Omega seals fit between the sectional elements of immersed tunnels to prevent water ingress due to external water pressure. Designed to handle intense transfer of hydrostatic loads and movements between tunnel ends caused by environmental pressures such as seismic activity, soil settlement and temperature effects, Trelleborg’s sealing systems promise a product life expectancy of up to 120 years with little-to-no maintenance.

Guided by the UN’s SDG’s and a firm belief that prioritizing sustainability above everything is the right thing to do, Trelleborg has pledged a long-term commitment to enhancing sustainability by design and to create more sustainable products, technology, and operational processes to the benefit of both the planet and its customers. In support of five of the United Nation’s goals, for Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, this commitment spans three key focus areas. These include responsible supply chains from sourcing to end-of-life, decarbonizing the maritime sector through the development of cleantech, and engineering sustainability through premium product design.

