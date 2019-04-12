TREVIICOS Takes on Ground Engineering for NEBT in Washington, DC

TREVIICOS is progressing its work for the construction of the Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT) in Washington, D.C. The NEBT is a large, deep sewage tunnel and major segment of DC Water’s Clean Rivers Project. This massive infrastructure and support program are designed to greatly reduce chronic flooding and sewer overflows to the Anacostia River.

NEBT involves the construction of a 23-ft diameter, 5-mile tunnel built 100 ft below ground. In addition to reducing flooding, the tunnel will increase the capacity of the city’s sewer system once connected to the other Clean Rivers Project tunnels.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Diversion facilities will also be constructed to capture flows from the existing sewer system and redirect them into the tunnel by means of near surface structures and deep shafts.

TREVIICOS was awarded the project to construct the support of excavation for the deep shafts and near surface structures, in addition to ground improvement works for the shafts and adits connecting to the tunnel. Currently TREVIICOS is working with hydromills, jet grouting and drill rig equipment at various sites spread along the NEBT alignment.

Work on the NEBT project began in 2017 with targeted completion in 2023.

RELATED: Salini Impregilo, S.A. Healy Win $580M Northeast Boundary Tunnel