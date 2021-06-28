TTC To Host Fourth Annual Auger Boring School

The Trenchless Technology Center (TTC) is partnering with the Construction Engineering & Management program with the College of Engineering at Purdue University.

This 5-day school has been developed to provide students with the knowledge and background to understand the important components of auger boring operations required to produce successful trenchless excavation projects. The students will have practical hands-on experience under the skillful instruction of some of the nation’s foremost experts in addition to their classroom training.

Barbco Inc. along with its authorized dealers, Trenchless Rental Solutions and U.S. Shoring, will provide not only expert instruction but also state-of-the-art, world-class Barbco Auger Boring Machines, shoring equipment, and other resources.

Course directors Tom Iseley, Ph.D of Purdue University, and John Matthews, Ph.D of Louisiana Tech University, are looking forward to a packed enrollment of students. This 5-day school has been specifically designed for contractors, engineers, project superintendents, foremen, crew members, estimators, public officials, educators, state highway department representatives, and regulatory agency representatives.

The registration fee is $1,995 per student ($1,795 before Sept. 20). Registrations are being accepted by emailing Saleh Behbahani at sbe013@latech.edu or Fredda Wagner at fredda@latech.edu.