Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, on June 15 announced that the Frontier-Kemper/Tutor Perini Joint Venture has received a notice of intent to award a contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels Project. The contract value is anticipated to be approximately $410 million.

The project involves the design and construction of twin bored tunnels for future Purple Line subway service spanning approximately 2.6 miles between Century City and the VA Hospital in Westwood. The subway extension will provide a high-capacity, high-speed, dependable transit alternative for those traveling to and from Los Angeles’ Westside.

Tutor Perini is currently working on the Purple Line Extension Section 2 Project, which includes tunneling and construction of new stations in Beverly Hills and Century City. Tutor Perini has an impressive resume of successfully completed subway and other regional transportation projects, having constructed major portions of Los Angeles’ Red Line subway and San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system. Tutor Perini is also currently performing substantial work on San Francisco’s Central Subway extension to Chinatown; California’s High-Speed Rail system, which will eventually connect San Francisco and Los Angeles; New York’s East Side Access project; and Washington State’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement project.

Contract award for the Purple Line Section 3 Tunnels Project is expected in the next 30 to 60 days, with notice to proceed anticipated soon thereafter. Substantial completion is anticipated in the summer of 2022.

