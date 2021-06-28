UCA of SME Accepting Abstracts for NAT 2022

The Underground Construction Association of SME is accepting abstracts for its North American Tunneling Conference, scheduled for June 19-22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prospective authors should submit an abstract of 100 words by July 31, 2021. Help advance the tunneling industry when you contribute to the NAT program.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Topics for Consideration:

Tunnel Boring Machines

Ground Conditioning & Modification

Equipment Automation

NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling

Caverns

Small Diameter Tunneling

Shaft Construction

Emerging Technologies

Risk Management

Lining Design Advances

Fire & Life Safety

Rehabilitation

Design

Contracting Methods

Alternative Delivery Methods

Financing

Labor Training

Case Histories

Future Projects

Futuristic Tunneling

Please submit online to NAT: sme-nat.secure-platform.com

Key dates:

July 31, 2021 – Abstracts Due

September 2021 – Notice of Acceptance

December 15, 2021 – Manuscripts Due