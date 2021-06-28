UCA of SME Accepting Abstracts for NAT 2022

The Underground Construction Association of SME is accepting abstracts for its North American Tunneling Conference, scheduled for June 19-22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Prospective authors should submit an abstract of 100 words by July 31, 2021. Help advance the tunneling industry when you contribute to the NAT program.
/**** Advertisement ****/
Topics for Consideration:
- Tunnel Boring Machines
- Ground Conditioning & Modification
- Equipment Automation
- NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling
- Caverns
- Small Diameter Tunneling
- Shaft Construction
- Emerging Technologies
- Risk Management
- Lining Design Advances
- Fire & Life Safety
- Rehabilitation
- Design
- Contracting Methods
- Alternative Delivery Methods
- Financing
- Labor Training
- Case Histories
- Future Projects
- Futuristic Tunneling
Please submit online to NAT: sme-nat.secure-platform.com
Key dates:
July 31, 2021 – Abstracts Due
September 2021 – Notice of Acceptance
December 15, 2021 – Manuscripts Due