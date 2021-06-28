 
Tunnel Business Magazine
UCA of SME Accepting Abstracts for NAT 2022

News, North American News

The Underground Construction Association of SME is accepting abstracts for its North American Tunneling Conference, scheduled for June 19-22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prospective authors should submit an abstract of 100 words by July 31, 2021. Help advance the tunneling industry when you contribute to the NAT program.

Topics for Consideration:

  • Tunnel Boring Machines
  • Ground Conditioning & Modification
  • Equipment Automation
  • NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling
  • Caverns
  • Small Diameter Tunneling
  • Shaft Construction
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Risk Management
  • Lining Design Advances
  • Fire & Life Safety
  • Rehabilitation
  • Design
  • Contracting Methods
  • Alternative Delivery Methods
  • Financing
  • Labor Training
  • Case Histories
  • Future Projects
  • Futuristic Tunneling

Please submit online to NAT: sme-nat.secure-platform.com

Key dates:

July 31, 2021 – Abstracts Due

September 2021 – Notice of Acceptance

December 15, 2021 – Manuscripts Due

 

 

