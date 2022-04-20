UCA Photo Contest Underway

Share your unique view of tunneling in UCA’s photo contest. This year’s theme is “Critical Innovation: Developing Infrastructure for Tomorrow.”

Innovative techniques are the building blocks of the future. UCA wants to see pictures of new technology and the professionals contributing to their implementation. What improvements on the tunneling and underground construction do you see? How are you or your teams helping to improve the industry?

Submit up to three images showing innovations in tunneling for an opportunity to win.

Last year’s winning entry was from Jean-Luc des Rivieres with the theme “Tools for the Trade.” This year’s winner will receive USD$500 and 1 year of UCA Membership. Second Place: USD$250 and 1 year of UCA Membership. Third Place: USD$100 and 1 year of UCA Membership. Honorable Mentions: Super Cool UCA Swag!

ALL photos will be displayed at 2022 North American Tunneling Conference (NAT) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Submit up to three photos by Monday, May 16, 2022 to be considered in the UCA photo competition! This competition is free to enter and open to all industry members, no UCA or SME membership required. Click here for more information.