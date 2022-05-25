UESI Pipelines 2022 Conference Set for Indianapolis

After virtual events in 2020 and 2021, ASCE’s Utility Engineering & Surveying Institute (UESI) is pleased to welcome attendees to the in-person Pipelines 2022 Conference at the JW Marriott Indianapolis, in Indianapolis, July 31 to Aug. 3.

The Pipelines 2022 Conference, with its theme of “Racing Forward with Innovative, Resilient, and Sustainable Infrastructure,” is the premier forum for pipeline engineers and practitioners from all around the world to share their experiences and gain valuable knowledge related to planning, designing, constructing, renewing, operating, managing and maintaining pipeline assets.

Co-chairs for the 2022 event are Jeff Boschert, P.E., M.ASCE, president, National Clay Pipe Institute and Jeremy Kosegi, P. Eng., M.ASCE, manager Capital Project Delivery, Citizens Energy Group. Boschert and Kosegi, the UESI staff and a group of dedicated Program Committee volunteers have worked diligently to assemble a top-notch technical program, workshops and recreational and technical opportunities, to make this a must-attend event.

The Pipelines Conference has become the conference of choice for utility and pipeline owners, design and consulting engineers, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, students, educators, researchers and pipeline professionals. The conference will also include surveying as it relates to pipeline and utility projects.

For a full run-down of the workshops, technical sessions and other conference events, visit pipelinesconference.org/program.