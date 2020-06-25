UMA Geotechnical Construction’s Brian DeSpain Promoted to President

Brian DeSpain has been promoted to President of UMA Geotechnical Construction. The company stresses that the active, day-to-day involvement of the top officers will not change. Former president Jim DeSpain, now CEO, will continue to focus on finance and contractual relationships with customers. The transition ensures that UMA will maintain its ongoing commitment to strong client relationships while providing innovative geotechnical solutions for the industrial and commercial construction sectors.

With a background in construction management, geotechnical engineering management, and strategic planning DeSpain, co-owner of UMA, has guided the company through economic downturns while maintaining consistent growth year over year. UMA completes hundreds of projects each year and is expecting record growth in 2020 despite “the new normal. The contractor even expects to add two more drilling rigs in the coming weeks to meet growing demand.

“No one person is responsible for a company’s success,” DeSpain says. “It takes a collaborative effort of working toward common goals. Even through the toughest of projects, we’re fortunate to have a team of dedicated, enthusiastic, and talented people to help build such an amazing company.”

An industry leader in the development and refinement of innovative polymer grouting techniques, UMA Geotechnical Construction Inc. creates specialized solutions to assist clients with ground engineering needs that save money and minimize downtime. As one of the first to use lightweight structural polymers to improve subsurface soils at depth greater than 40 feet, UMA is uniquely equipped to deliver safe, predictable, and effective results. The team includes industry experts in structural support, earth retention, and soil stabilization with decades of experience, and is dedicated to ongoing advancement in the field.

