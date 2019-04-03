University of Alberta to Host Direct Pipe Workshop

The University of Alberta Faculty of Extension and the Consortium for Engineered Trenchless Technologies (CETT) will present their first annual workshop on Planning and Design of Direct Pipe Projects, to be held on May 2, 2019, in Calgary.

Direct Pipe installation is an emerging trenchless technology that is rapidly becoming more common in Western Canada and throughout North America, but proper planning and design are necessary in order to ensure successful installation.

Course participants will learn the proper planning and installation techniques, becoming familiar with the benefits of Direct Pipe installation and how to mitigate risks before they occur. Industry professionals and project owners will benefit from a learning about Direct Pipe techniques.

Planned speakers include Gerhard Lang (Herrenknecht), Patrick O’Donoghue and Matt Smith (Michels), Carrie Murray (Stantec), Ashkan Faghih, Stefan Goerz and Ed Douziech (CCI), Peter Hennig (IPC), Jones Yu (TransCanada), Kristin Barr (UniqEnergy), and Ali Bayat (University of Alberta).

Click here for more information or to register.

