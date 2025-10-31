TERRATEC TBM Advances on Bucharest Metro Line 6 – South Section

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC reports steady progress on the Magistrala 6 Metro Project (M6) in Bucharest, where TERRATEC S67 Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) Tunnel Boring Machine is advancing through challenging sandy ground as part of the South Section: 1 Mai – Tokyo contract.

The new Metro Line 6 will establish a vital underground connection between Gara de Nord and Henri Coandă International Airport, extending Bucharest’s public transport network to one of the city’s busiest travel corridors. The full line will comprise 14.2 km of twin tunnels and 12 new stations, linking residential, business, and airport districts across the northern axis of the capital.

TERRATEC S67 began excavation in April 2025, marking a major milestone for the joint venture constructing the South Section. Since the installation of the belt conveyor system, the machine has achieved a consistent advance rate of around 14 m per day. The alignment presents complex geological challenges, with abrasive sandy soils and sections that pass beneath Herăstrău Lake, requiring precise face pressure control and continuous monitoring. Despite these demanding conditions, the machine’s performance has remained stable, supported by TERRATEC’s on-site technical team. Originally refurbished for this assignment, TBM S67 features several enhancements to ensure maximum safety and efficiency.

Field reports indicate moderate cutterhead wear at the center, typical of sand-abrasive geology. TERRATEC continues to provide on-site inspection and support to optimize performance and ensure uninterrupted operation.

Upon completion, Line 6 will deliver a direct metro connection to the airport—the first of its kind in Romania—helping to reduce surface traffic congestion and improve travel times for passengers heading to and from the capital’s central districts. Key stations along the South Section include 1 Mai, Pajura, Expoziției, Băneasa, Washington, and Tokyo, serving major commercial and residential zones.

The project represents a significant step forward in modernising Bucharest’s metro infrastructure, offering sustainable and efficient public transport to support the city’s long-term growth.

RELATED: TERRATEC Completes Flood Mitigation Tunnel Project in Chiang Mai