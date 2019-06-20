Vadnais Trenchless Awarded $29M Contract in Oklahoma

Primoris Services Corp. on June 19 announced a new pipeline award valued over $29 million. The contract was secured by Vadnais Trenchless, part of the Pipeline & Underground segment.

The award is for a microtunneling project to upgrade a water pipeline in central Oklahoma and was awarded by the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust. The project involves two deep access shafts, approximately 30 ft in diameter and 140 ft deep, with four separate large diameter tunnels totaling over 5,500 linear feet crossing beneath the Canadian River.

Work is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2019 and to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

