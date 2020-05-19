VDV joins Worldsensing’s Official Partner Portfolio

Worldsensing and Vista Data Vision, a leading software in the field of monitoring, publishing and managing sensor data, on May 19 announced their collaboration. While the VDV software is used across six continents by professionals that rely on data intelligence for their instrumentation data, VDV customers are already using Loadsensing by Worldsensing in diverse projects such as mining, tunneling and construction monitoring. The wireless monitoring system, Loadsensing, enables real-time data acquisition of geotechnical and structural sensors and hence eliminates the need for manual readings and often costly cabling which contributes to significant long-term savings for end users. Vista Data Vision and Worldsensing will cooperate to offer a seamless integration of hardware and software, which will make the setup of new monitoring instruments a breeze.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“VDV allows our customers to easily analyze and visualize the information our monitoring solution provides. It’s a perfect match and we are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration and being able to add even more value to our customers’ projects”, explains Bernat Trias, director of products at Worldsensing.

“We are very excited to introduce the partnership between Worldsensing and Vista Data Vision and we see great potential for our customers. With a powerful API integration in VDV for Loadsensing products, customers will be able to add new data streams in minutes. We look forward to a continued partnership and many more successful projects”, adds Thorarinn Andresson, CEO of Vista Data Vision.

RELATED: How IoT Technology Is Shaping the Future of Risk Management in the Tunneling Industry