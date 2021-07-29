Wade Trim Welcomes Ball

Rory Ball, P.E., has joined Wade Trim’s Water Resources Group as a Senior Project Manager in Cleveland. He is a national technical leader and advisor on tunnel design and trenchless technologies. Ball brings 18 years of experience in geotechnical and underground engineering, with a history of delivering major CSO control projects. Prior to joining Wade Trim, Ball worked for various international consultants, leading the design and construction of tunnels through soil and rock in more than a dozen U.S. states, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand.

An award-winning industry expert, Ball has presented at national conferences and been published in nearly two dozen industry publications. He serves on the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) No-Dig Program Committee and on the Editorial Advisory Board for Trenchless Technology magazine. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Rory is a great addition to our growing Water Resources team,” said Tim Coleman, PE, Water Resources Market Segment Lead. “His extensive tunneling experience and deep understanding of methodology, contractors, and consultants fits well with our current work and plans for future growth.”

Wade Trim is committed to maximizing the value of infrastructure investments. They have been solving complex engineering challenges for nearly a century. The firm customizes their work approach to fit each project using a collaborative, friendly style to deliver solutions their clients can stand behind. Wade Trim (www.wadetrim.com) has over 450 professional and support staff in 19 offices in nine states.