DFI Educational Trust Awards Women in Deep Foundations Professional Development Grants

By TBM Staff

DFI Educational Trust has awarded five Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Professional Development Grants of $1,750 each to women working in the deep foundations industry. The recipients are invited to attend DFI’s 48th Annual Conference in Seattle, October 31-November 3. The grant includes complimentary conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference.

The recipients are:

Morgan Berger, geotechnical specialist, American Geotechnical and Environmental Services

Betania Karim, geostructural engineer, GEI Consultants

Izabelle Tomko, design engineer, Menard USA

Kassandra Kromish, project engineer, Keller

Ashley Peay, geotechnical foundation and shoring project manager/estimator, WW Clyde

The grants are being presented during the Annual Conference at the Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) 7th annual networking event on Tuesday, October 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

To register for the reception or to sponsor the event, visit www.dfi.org/Annual2023.

The WiDF Committee is comprised of women and men who are advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The goal of the committee is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.