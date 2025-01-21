Worldsensing Launches GNSS Meter

By TBM Staff

Worldsensing announced the official launch of its new GNSS Meter, setting a new standard for ground movement monitoring. Designed for sectors requiring high-precision monitoring, such as civil infrastructure, mining, and construction, the GNSS Meter delivers millimetric precision with unmatched reliability.

Key Features of the GNSS Meter:

Millimetric Precision: Provides 2 mm horizontal and 3 mm vertical accuracy over a 24-hour aggregated value.

Uninterrupted Performance: Operates independently of cellular or internet connections using long-range LoRa technology for data transmission.

Unattended Monitoring: Battery-powered with up to 2 years of autonomy, making it ideal for remote, long-term deployments.

Seamless Integration: Compatible with other geotechnical sensors, such as piezometers and inclinometers, for a comprehensive monitoring solution.

User-Friendly Setup: Quick and easy configuration via the Worldsensing mobile application and CMT Edge, reducing operational complexity.

“With the GNSS Meter, we are delivering a solution that combines cutting-edge precision with ease of use and sustainability,” said Andrea Bartoli, Chief Technology Officer at Worldsensing. “By enhancing data acquisition alongside traditional monitoring techniques, the GNSS Meter enables industries to make more data-driven decisions that safeguard infrastructure and reduce operational risks.”

The GNSS Meter offers a scalable, cost-effective solution for monitoring slope stability, settlement, subsidence, and other ground movements in real-time, providing vital information that helps prevent costly damage to infrastructure.

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the infrastructure monitoring expert serves customers in more than 70 countries, with a network of global partners to jointly drive safety in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing is headquartered in Barcelona and has a local presence in the UK, North and South America, Singapore, and Australia. Investors include Bentley Systems, Cisco Systems, McRock Capital, ETF, Kibo Ventures and JME Ventures.

For more information on the meter, click here.