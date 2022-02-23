Worldsensing Names Bartoli as New Chief Technology Officer

Company’s former Director of Business Development to lead technology strategy as Worldsensing scales up worldwide

Worldsensing named Andrea Bartoli as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with a remit to guide technology strategy as the business seeks to scale up globally.

Bartoli, whose academic credentials include a telecommunications engineering degree from the Politecnico di Milano, Italy, and a doctorate from the Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, Spain, was promoted from within after seven years with Worldsensing.

His previous roles included Head of Innovation and, most recently, Director of Business Development. As CTO, he will work directly with Worldsensing Chief Executive Ignasi Vilajosana on turning the company’s Internet of Things-based monitoring vision into reality.

Bartoli’s appointment marks a change in how the CTO is positioned within the Worldsensing organization. Bartoli’s predecessor, Albert Zaragoza, was both CTO and Head of Engineering until September 2021.

“As our business increases its focus on extending our leadership within the geotechnical monitoring space and beyond, it has become clear we need someone who can focus 100% on delivering our technology vision,” said Vilajosana. “That’s why we have opted to treat the CTO role as a standalone post for the first time.”

Bartoli is “a fantastic addition to our leadership team,” said Vilajosana. “He’s been with us for half of our existence and has played a key role in delivering the success we are seeing today. Andrea is respected for his mastery of technical concepts combined with a real flair for getting results.”

Working alongside Chief Product and Marketing Officer Andrew Frost, Bartoli is expected to address three areas of technology development within the Worldsensing technology portfolio.

The first is to continue to expand Worldsensing’s industry-leading integration capabilities, allowing Worldsensing technologies to work seamlessly with the widest possible range of third-party instrumentation and monitoring equipment and analysis and visualization software.

The second is to bring new components to the company’s monitoring and connectivity portfolio so customers and partners can enjoy ever-greater levels of efficiency and cost-effectiveness when using Worldsensing technologies.

Thirdly, Bartoli will help the company’s drive to adapt its IoT remote monitoring solution to new markets and industries. Worldsensing is already the supplier of choice for monitoring what matters in mining, construction, rail and civil infrastructure.

“I’m excited to be taking on the CTO role at a crucial time for Worldsensing,” said Bartoli. “We have progressed from being a hardware and software engineering business with multiple product lines to a market- and customer-led company with a clear focus on IoT remote monitoring. My job will be to bring a business development focus to the delivery of our technology roadmap, making sure we are addressing the needs of our customers at all times,” Bartoli commented.