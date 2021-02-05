Worldsensing Wins SME Mining Technology Excellence Award

Worldsensing has won the ‘Best SME’ category in the Mining Technology Excellence Awards 2020 from GlobalData. Other winners include industrial data specialist Hexagon and OREN, a Shell and IBM-backed marketplace for mining technology.

The award celebrates Worldsensing’s industrial monitoring solution, Loadsensing, which is helping to ensure safer operations in more than 120 mines across 65 countries, as one the greatest achievements and innovations in the mining industry.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“We are thrilled to receive this award for excellence in the mining industry. The team has pushed hard in 2020, which was a challenging year for everyone.” said Ignasi Vilajosana, CEO and co-founder of Worldsensing. “This prize feels like a well-deserved reward for all the dedication to providing safety with our partners and love of technology our people have.”

As the global leader in IoT remote monitoring, Loadsensing edge devices connect with geotechnical, geospatial and structural sensors to enable mines to wirelessly stay on top of risk points such as water pressure in tailings dams. Mining engineers and experts tasked with monitoring can remotely manage all deployed devices, data and networks to improve their safety management.

Worldsensing has been focusing on expanding its mining ecosystem and is already partnered with IDS GeoRadar by Hexagon as well as featured on the OREN marketplace. Both Hexagon and Oren are important in the industry and also among the award winners:

Best Newcomer – MachineMax

Best SME – Worldsensing

Environmental Impact – Rhosonics

Excellence in Safety – Hexagon Mining

Trailblazer – OREN Marketplace

RELATED: How IoT Technology Is Shaping the Future of Risk Management in the Tunneling Industry