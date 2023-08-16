WSP Sells Louis Berger Services

By TBM Staff

WSP announced Aug. 7 that it has sold Louis Berger Services Inc. (“LBS”) to Versar Inc. (“Versar”), a global engineering, environmental, and security services company. LBS specializes in operations and maintenance services for complex infrastructure assets at mission-essential defense and civilian facilities worldwide and currently employs approximately 1,400 people.

“Acquired by WSP as part of the Louis Berger transaction in 2018, LBS has an impressive team and track record. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Versar and are confident this transaction will ensure the long-term success of the LBS business,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and CEO. “I would like to thank all LBS employees for their commitment, professionalism, and contributions to WSP, and I wish them continued success with Versar.”

“Versar is thrilled to welcome every LBS employee to the Versar team,” said Jim Jaska, Versar’s CEO. “Our complementary service offerings will allow us to leverage each other’s customers and capabilities to grow our business to compete globally while maintaining our exceptional dedication to one-on-one customer service.”

