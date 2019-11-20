WSP Strengthens Tunneling Team in Canada

WSP, the global engineering services firm, has announced the addition of Eric Wu and Mark Claassen to its tunneling team in Canada.

Eric Wu , PhD, Eur Ing, CEng, MICE, MHKIE, is now Tunneling Lead, Western Canada. With over 32 years of professional experience, Wu has an extensive portfolio in infrastructure projects across the globe. These projects include rail, metro and highway projects in the United Kingdom, Dubai, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Ireland; immersed tunnel projects in Thessaloniki, Ireland and Hong Kong, energy projects in the United Kingdom, Abu Dhabi and Bahamas; and numerous reservoirs and water works in Wales. He was conferred an Honorary Visiting Professor title by Cardiff University in 2015. Wu holds an Honors Bachelor of Science in Civil & Structural Engineering from Cardiff University, a diploma in legal studies from Cardiff University, and a PhD in rock mechanics from the University of West Scotland.

Mark Claassen, MPM, PMP, Tunneling Practice Lead, Canada. Claassen is an experienced manager and technical leader with 36 years of experience, with over a decade as an executive. With 25 years in the tunnel industry, complemented by 11 years of military experience, he has a strong has a reputation for his constructability expertise and a hands-on geotechnical background ranging from investigations to design management. Claassen has served as project manager for tunnel design, geotechnical investigations and construction supervision projects. He has worked on projects involving tunnel boring machines (TBM), microtunneling, drill-and-blast, hand-mined tunnels, and HDD. Claassen holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from George Mason University, a Master’s of Management (Project Management) from the Keller Graduate School of Management, and numerous professional designations.