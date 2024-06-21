Agenda Announced for 2024 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

By TBM Staff

Organizers have announced the agenda for the 17th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, which will take place Sept. 9-11 at the University of Denver in Colorado.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.

The course will also feature the presentation of the Tunnel Achievement Award, which will take place during the evening reception on Monday, Sept. 9.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.

Attendees receive 2.1 CEUs for completing the course. The agenda below is subject to change. The most current schedule is available on the course website agenda page.

17th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

University of Denver

September 9-11, 2024

Monday, Sept. 9

7:30 – 8:00 – Registration/Breakfast

8:00 – 8:15 – Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir

8:15 – 9:00 – Site Investigations and Geotechnical Risk – Greg Raines, Stantec

9:00 – 9:45 – Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates

9:45 – 10:30 – Project Planning and Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, WSP

10:30-10:45 – Coffee Break

10:45-11:30 – Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Kramer, COWI

11:30-12:15 – Early Contractor Involvement – David Hatem, Donovan Hatem LLP

12:15 – 1:15 – Lunch

1:15 – 2:00 – Avoiding DSC Claims in Tunneling – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.

2:00 – 2:45 – Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services

2:45 – 3:30 – Contractor’s Perspective of Project Risk – Matt Swinton, Kiewit

3:30 – 3:45 – Coffee Break

3:45 – 4:15 – Ground Freezing for Tunnels and Shafts – Paul Schmall, Keller

4:15 – 4:45 – Upcoming Tunneling Projects in Seattle – Matt Preedy, Sound Transit

4:45 – 5:30 – Tunnel Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs

5:30 – 7:30 – Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards

Tuesday, Sept. 10

7:30 – 8:00 – Registration/Breakfast

8:00 – 8:45 – NATM/SEM Design and Construction – Vojtech Gall, Gall Zeidler Consultants

8:45 – 9:30 – Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik

9:30 – 10:15 – Hard Rock TBMs and Future Trends- Jamal Rostami, Colorado School of Mines

10:15 -10:30 – Coffee Break

10:30 -11:15 – Design and Construction of Super Large Diameter Tunnels- S. Vardakos, HNTB

11:15 -11:45 – Tunnel Costing and Estimating – Richard Redmond, AECOM

11:45-12:15 – Shotcrete for Tunnel Ground Support – Christoph Goss, Schnabel Engineering

12:15 -1:15 – Lunch

1:15 – 2:00 – EPB, Slurry and Hybrid TBMs – L. Ozdemir & P. Nicholas, AECOM

2:00 – 2:45 – TBM Selection and Technical Specifications – B. Catalano, Bessac

2:45 – 3:30 – Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense

3:30 – 3:45 – Coffee Break

3:45 – 4:15 – Hyperbaric Support for Tunnel Construction – Scott Black, ASI Group

4:15 – 4:45 – Slurry Treatment Plants for Large Tunnels – Norman Perten, Schauenburg

4:45 – 5:30 – Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel

Wednesday, Sept. 11